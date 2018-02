Feb 20 (Reuters) - Millennial Lithium Corp:

* MILLENNIAL ANNOUNCES BOUGHT DEAL PUBLIC OFFERING TO RAISE GROSS PROCEEDS OF C$21 MILLION

* ‍UNDERWRITERS AGREED TO PURCHASE, ON BOUGHT DEAL BASIS PURSUANT TO A SHORT FORM PROSPECTUS, 6 MILLION UNITS OF CO AT C$3.50 PER UNIT​

* PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO BE USED FOR EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES AT LITHIUM PROPERTIES IN ARGENTINA