BRIEF-MILLENNIAL ESPORTS ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR UP TO $20 MLN OF EQUITY UNITS

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Millennial Esports Corp:

* MILLENNIAL ESPORTS ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR UP TO $20 MILLION OF EQUITY UNITS

* MILLENNIAL ESPORTS CORP - ‍PROPOSED NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 28.6 MILLION EQUITY UNITS OF MILLENNIAL AT A PRICE OF $0.70 PER EQUITY UNIT​

* MILLENNIAL ESPORTS- TO USE PROCEEDS FROM PRIVATE PLACEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION OF 82.5 PERCENT MAJORITY INTEREST OF EDEN GAMES

* MILLENNIAL ESPORTS CORP- ‍ ALSO INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS TOWARDS SECOND INSTALMENT OF O'GAMING INVESTMENT INITIALLY ANNOUNCED ON JULY 25, 2017​