BRIEF-Millennium bcp signs deal to launch UnionPay cards in Europe

LISBON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Portugal’s largest listed bank Millennium bcp:

* Says in a statement it had signed an agreement with China’s electronic payments clearing system UnionPay to become the first European issuer of UnionPay cards in Europe

* Partnership initiated by BCP’s largest shareholder, China’s Fosun

* To be able to issue cards in Portugal and other countries where the bank is present, including Poland, Switzerland, Angola and Mozambique.

* The move “opens the door to a vast and growing market with excellent potential,” Millennium bcp said in a statement.

