BRIEF-Millennium & Copthorne Hotels ‍says HY REVPAR grew by 4.9 pct at constant currency

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc

* ‍IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, GROUP REVPAR GREW BY 4.9% DURING FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2017​

* ‍IN Q1 AND Q2 OF 2017, LONDON REVPAR GREW BY 14.5% AND 7.9% RESPECTIVELY​

* HY ‍GROUP REVENUE INCREASED BY 16.0% TO £485M OR BY 4.3% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY​

* ‍PROFIT BEFORE TAX INCREASED BY £7M OR 12.5% FOR SIX-MONTH PERIOD​

* ‍DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 2.08P PER SHARE​

* ‍MANAGEMENT CHANGES ARE CURRENTLY UNDERWAY, WITH INCREASED FOCUS ON SALES, COSTS AND CONTROLS - CHAIRMAN​

* ‍ON CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, REVPAR WAS UP BY 4.3% FOR THREE WEEKS ENDED 21 JULY WITH GROWTH IN ALL REGIONS APART FROM ASIA​

* ‍REVPAR FOR SINGAPORE AND REST OF ASIA WERE DOWN BY 0.1% AND 3.2% RESPECTIVELY FOR THREE WEEKS ENDED JULY 21​