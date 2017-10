BRIEF-Millennium & Copthorne reports Q3 pretax profit of 55 mln stg

Oct 30 (Reuters) - MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS PLC :

* MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS PLC - ‍NINE MONTHS AND Q3 RESULTS TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2017​

* MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS PLC - Q3 ‍REVPAR £89.75 VERSUS £85.78​ LAST YEAR

* MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS PLC - ‍Q3 REVENUE TOTAL £263M VERSUS £247M​ LAST YEAR

* MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS PLC - ‍Q3 REVENUE - HOTEL £231M VERSUS £221M​ LAST YEAR

* MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS PLC - Q3 ‍PROFIT BEFORE TAX £55M VERSUS £46M​ LAST YEAR

* MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS PLC - ‍ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, GROUP REVPAR WAS UP BY 1.8% FOR THREE WEEKS ENDED 21 OCTOBER 2017​

* MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE - ‍ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS, THREE-WEEKS TO OCT 21, GROUP REVPAR INCREASED BY 0.7%, NEW YORK UP BY 3.3%, AUSTRALASIA UP BY 8.0%​