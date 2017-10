Oct 25 (Reuters) - Millicom International CFO Tim Pennington tells Reuters:

* Says expects margins in Colombia to be muted in the next couple of quarters

* Says important to invest in growth in the next couple of quarters in Colombia

* Q3 EBITDA margin in Columbia fell to 25.0 pct, vs 28.5 pct in Q3 2016, while group margin was 36.8 pct

* Colombia accounted for nearly 30 pct of group revenue in Q3