BRIEF-Millicom Q2 revenue $1,517 mln vs $1,540 mln

July 19 (Reuters) - Millicom

* Q2 EBITDA $535 million versus $538 million last year

* Raising our long-term ambition to 15 million homes passed.

* Millicom - 2017 FY outlook, based on constant currency and at constant perimeter with Guatemala and Honduras fully consolidated, remains unchanged

* Q2 revenue $1,517 million versus $1,540 million year ago

* Expect FY results near low-end of guidance, mostly to reflect weaker than expected results from African operations

* Sees FY 2017 service revenue low single-digit % organic growth

* Sees FY 2017 EBITDA mid-to-high single-digit % organic growth

* For 2017 continue to anticipate achieving equity free cash flow breakeven for the Africa region