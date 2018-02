BRIEF-Millicom reports Q4 revenue $1,558 mln vs $1,526 mln last year

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Millicom:

* QTRLY REVENUE $1,558 MILLION , UP 2.1 PERCENT, EXCLUDING SENEGAL AND GHANA

* QTRLY ‍EBITDA EXCLUDING SENEGAL AND GHANA $561 MILLION VERSUS $520 MILLION ​

* ‍BOARD WILL RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF AN UNCHANGED ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF $2.64 PER SHARE​

* QTRLY OPERATING CASH FLOW (EBIDTA - CAPEX) $177 MILLION VERSUS $136 MILLION

* ‍FOR LATAM SEGMENT, EXPECT 2018 SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH OF 2-4% AND EBITDA GROWTH OF 3-6% YEAR-ON-YEAR IN CONSTANT CURRENCY​

* SEES ‍CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $1 BILLION FOR LATAM SEGMENT IN 2018 ​

* Q4 REVENUES WERE SEEN AT $1,577 MILLION, EBITDA SEEN AT $542 MILLION, DIVIDEND SEEN AT $2.64/SHARE, ACCORDING TO REUTERS POLL