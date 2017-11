BRIEF-Mimecast Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.00

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Mimecast Ltd:

* Mimecast announces second quarter 2018 financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.00

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.02

* Sees fy 2018 revenue $251.8 million to $254.5 million

* Sees q3 2018 revenue $64.3 million to $65 million

* Q2 revenue $63.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $60.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mimecast ltd - ‍adjusted ebitda for q3 is expected to be in range of $5.8 million to $6.8 million​

* Mimecast ltd sees ‍fy 2018 adjusted ebitda to be in range of $21.9 million to $23.9 million​

* Fy2018 revenue view $249.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2018 revenue view $249.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $63.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S