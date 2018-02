Feb 12 (Reuters) - Mimecast Ltd:

* MIMECAST ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03

* Q3 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.05

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $259.6 MILLION TO $260.3 MILLION

* SEES Q4 2018 REVENUE $71.1 MILLION TO $71.8 MILLION

* Q3 REVENUE ROSE 39 PERCENT TO $67.3 MILLION

* FOR FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $23.9 MILLION TO $24.9 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.02, REVENUE VIEW $64.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍INTRODUCING A RANGE FOR 2019 REVENUE GROWTH​

* ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR Q4 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $5.4 MILLION TO $6.4 MILLION.

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $68.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: