Sept 13 (Reuters) - MiMedx Group Inc:

* Expects Q3 revenue to exceed $80 million

* MiMedx reiterates its third quarter revenue expectation to exceed $80 million despite hurricane Irma

* Remain confident to meet or exceed revenue projections previously set for full year 2017, which are in range of $309 million to $311 million​

* Q3 revenue view $79.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $310.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S