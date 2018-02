BRIEF-MiMedx Postpones Release Of Fourth Quarter Results

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Mimedx Group Inc:

* MIMEDX POSTPONES RELEASE OF ITS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* MIMEDX - ‍BOARD ENGAGED INDEPENDENT LEGAL AND ACCOUNTING ADVISORS TO CONDUCT AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION INTO CURRENT & PRIOR-PERIOD MATTERS​

* MIMEDX GROUP INC - ‍BOARD INVESTIGATION IS OF MATTERS RELATING TO ALLEGATIONS REGARDING CERTAIN SALES AND DISTRIBUTION PRACTICES AT COMPANY​

* MIMEDX GROUP - BASED ON INFORMATION AVAILABLE TO DATE, OUTCOME OF INTERNAL INVESTIGATION SHOULD NOT HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE

* MIMEDX GROUP INC - ‍COMPANY EXECUTIVES ARE ALSO REVIEWING, AMONG OTHER ITEMS, ACCOUNTING TREATMENT OF CERTAIN DISTRIBUTOR CONTRACTS​

* MIMEDX GROUP - DOES NOT EXPECT DELAY IN RELEASE OF RESULTS TO AFFECT ITS OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE AND CLINICAL RESEARCH ACTIVITIES