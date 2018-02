Jan 30 (Reuters) - Minera Alamos:

* MINERA ALAMOS AND COREX GOLD COMBINE TO CREATE A LEADING MEXICAN GOLD COMPANY

* MINERA ALAMOS SAYS UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, EACH COREX SHAREHOLDER WILL RECEIVE 0.95 COMMON SHARES OF CO FOR EACH COREX SHARE HELD