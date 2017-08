July 25 (Reuters) - Minera Alamos Inc:

* Minera Alamos initiates fast-track development activities for La Fortuna gold project and expands management team

* Minera Alamos Inc says effective August 1, 2017, Chris Chadder will be taking over role of chief financial officer

* Current CFO, Janet O'donnell, will be stepping down

* O'donnell will remain as an advisor with company during transition period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: