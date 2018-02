Feb 21 (Reuters) - Mineral Hill Industries Ltd:

* MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE AN OIL & GAS PRODUCTION LEASEHOLD ESTATE IN OKLAHOMA

* MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES SAYS PURCHASE PRICE FOR ACQUISITION IS $3 MILLION TO BE FULFILLED THROUGH SCHEDULED CASH PAYMENTS OVER 3 YEARS