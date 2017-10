Aug 8 (Reuters) - MINERALBRUNNEN UEBERKINGEN TEINACH AG

* RAISES FY 2017 OUTLOOK‍​

* H1 PRELIMINARY CONSOLIDATED RESULTS EUR 1.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 EBITDA AND EBIT AMOUNTED TO EUR 8.4 MILLION AND EUR 2.8 MILLION (EUR 6.5 MILLION AND EUR 0.7 MILLION YEAR AGO)​

* NOW SEES FY EBITDA OF AROUND EUR 19 MILLION, EBIT OF EUR 7 MILLION​