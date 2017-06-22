BRIEF-Minerva announces completion of bridging study to select improved formulation of MIN-101 for use in phase 3 trial for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia

June 22 (Reuters) - Minerva Neurosciences Inc

* Minerva announces completion of bridging study to select improved formulation of MIN-101 for use in phase 3 trial for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia

* Minerva Neurosciences Inc - Company to proceed with initiation of phase 3 trial on schedule in second half of 2017 for MIN-101

* Minerva Neurosciences Inc - Company plans to immediately initiate cmc scale-up processes that will form part of NDA in future

* Minerva Neurosciences - Plans to use selected formulation in upcoming phase 3 clinical trial, which remains on schedule for initiation H2 of 2017

* Minerva Neurosciences - Filed patent application for GR formulation, which is in addition to already granted patent in U.S. provides protection until 2035

* Minerva Neurosciences Inc - Plans to use selected formulation in upcoming phase 3 clinical trial for potential future submission of NDA