Dec 21 (Reuters) - Minerva Neurosciences Inc:

* MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES ANNOUNCES ENROLLMENT OF FIRST PATIENT IN PHASE 2B TRIAL COMPARING SELTOREXANT (MIN-202) VERSUS QUETIAPINE AS ADJUNCTIVE THERAPY TO ANTIDEPRESSANTS IN PATIENTS WITH MAJOR DEPRESSIVE DISORDER