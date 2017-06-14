FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Minerva Neurosciences enters amendment to co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 14, 2017 / 8:39 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Minerva Neurosciences enters amendment to co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Minerva Neurosciences Inc:

* Minerva Neurosciences - on June 13, co entered amendment to co-development and license agreement between company and Janssen Pharmaceutica NV

* Minerva Neurosciences Inc - amendment to co-development and license agreement related to company's min-202 product candidate

* Minerva Neurosciences Inc - pursuant to amendment, minerva will gain global strategic control of development of min-202 to treat insomnia

* Minerva Neurosciences Inc - pursuant to amendment janssen will forego its right to royalties on min-202 insomnia sales in Minerva territories

* Minerva Neurosciences Inc - Janssen has agreed to make an upfront payment to Minerva of $30 million upon effectiveness of amendment

* Minerva Neurosciences Inc - Minerva also entered into a stock repurchase agreement with Johnson & Johnson Innovation-JJDC Inc

* Minerva Neurosciences Inc - Janssen has also agreed to make a $20 million payment at start of a phase 3 insomnia trial for min-202

* Minerva Neurosciences Inc - Janssen has also agreed to a $20 million payment when 50pct of patients are enrolled in the trial for min-202

* Minerva Neurosciences - to repurchase all of about 3.9 million shares of Minerva stock held by Johnson & Johnson Innovation-JJDC Inc at $0.0001 per share

* Minerva Neurosciences-Janssen agreed to waive remaining payments due from Minerva for phase 2 development of min-202, which total about $13 million Source text: (bit.ly/2rwQciU) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.