Feb 27 (Reuters) - Mint Corp:

* MINT APPOINTS SEASONED CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

* MINT CORP - ‍APPOINTED NEIL GILDAY AS CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER​

* MINT CORP - ‍NEIL GILDAY WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MINT'S NORTH AMERICAN INNOVATION EFFORT INCLUDING MINT BLOCK CORP, MINT'S BLOCKCHAIN INITIATIVE​