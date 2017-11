Nov 9 (Reuters) - MIPS AB

* Q3 NET SALES SEK ‍27.3​ MILLION VERSUS SEK 21.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 ‍ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT DECREASED TO MSEK 0.1 (6.4)​

* ‍I'M CONVINCED THAT MIPS WILL REACH ITS 2020 AMBITIONS-CEO​