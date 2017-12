Dec 6 (Reuters) - Miraculum SA:

* RESOLVES TO RAISE CAPITAL BY UP TO 1.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VIA SERIES T1 SHARE ISSUE

* SERIES T1 SHARES TO BE ISSUED AT 2.4 ZLOTYPER SHARE VIA PRIVATE ISSUE WITHOUT PREEMPTIVE RIGHTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)