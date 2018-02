Feb 5 (Reuters) - Miragen Therapeutics Inc:

* MIRAGEN THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* SAYS OFFERING 7.00 MILLION COMMON SHARES

* MIRAGEN THERAPEUTICS - TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR WORKING CAPITAL PURPOSES INCLUDING FUNDING OF PRODUCT CANDIDATES​' CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT