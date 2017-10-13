FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Miragen Therapeutics presents new data suggesting positive impact from systemically administered MRG-106
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 13, 2017 / 11:39 AM / in 8 days

BRIEF-Miragen Therapeutics presents new data suggesting positive impact from systemically administered MRG-106

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Miragen Therapeutics Inc

* Miragen Therapeutics presents new clinical data suggesting positive impact from systemically administered MRG-106 on mycosis fungoides form of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma at EORTC global task force meeting

* Miragen Therapeutics Inc - ‍MRG-106 has been well-tolerated at all dose levels evaluated to date​

* Miragen Therapeutics Inc - ‍MRG-106 has been generally well-tolerated for all 27 patients evaluated to date at dose levels ranging from 75 mg to 900 mg​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.