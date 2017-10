Oct 23 (Reuters) - Mirai Corp

* Says it will acquire properties for 16.16 billion yen on Oct. 26

* Says it will sell 36.6 percent interest in property for 12 billion yen, at the end of February 2018 or the day which is agreed by the two parties

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/wMhqeh

