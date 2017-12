Dec 20 (Reuters) - Mirvac Group:

* MIRVAC SELLS A 50 PCT INTEREST IN KAWANA SHOPPINGWORLD, QLD

* ‍TOTAL CONSIDERATION FOR 50 PER CENT INTEREST OF ASSET IS $186 MILLION​

* ‍WILL RETAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT, LEASING AND DEVELOPMENT MANAGEMENT SERVICES​