BRIEF-MISTRAS Group Inc - Dennis Bertolotti appointed as President and CEO

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Mistras Group Inc
* Mistras Group Inc - board of directors appointed Dennis Bertolotti as its President and Chief Executive Officer
* Mistras Group Inc - Dennis Bertolotti succeeds MISTRAS founder and Chairman, Sotirios Vahaviolos
* Mistras Group Inc - Vahaviolos will remain active in business as Executive Chairman
* Mistras Group Inc - named Jonathan Wolk to position of Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer
* Mistras Group Inc - Wolk will continue serving as company’s Chief Financial Officer until a new CFO is appointed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: