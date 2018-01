Jan 17 (Reuters) - Mistras Group Inc:

* MISTRAS GROUP, INC. REAFFIRMS EXPECTED 2017 RESULTS AND SETS INITIAL 2018 OUTLOOK

* MISTRAS GROUP INC - WAS RECENTLY NOTIFIED THAT ITS LARGE CUSTOMER WITHIN CHALLENGED REGION PLANS TO DISCONTINUE USING CO‘S SERVICES IN Q2 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: