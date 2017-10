BRIEF-Mitchells & Butlers says 51-weeks ‍total sales up by 2.9 pct

Sept 21 (Reuters) - MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC:

* AS PREVIOUSLY ADVISED, MARGINS FOR FULL YEAR WILL BE BELOW LAST YEAR DUE TO INFLATIONARY COST PRESSURES

* HAVE OPENED 13 NEW SITES AND COMPLETED 236 CONVERSIONS AND REMODELS IN FINANCIAL YEAR TO DATE

* MARKET HAS BEEN MORE CHALLENGING IN RECENT WEEKS, PARTICULARLY GIVEN POOR WEATHER THIS YEAR WHICH SPECIFICALLY IMPACTED DRINK SALES​

* ‍TOTAL SALES HAVE INCREASED BY 2.9% IN YEAR-TO-DATE​

* ‍TOTAL LIKE FOR LIKE SALES GREW 1.8% IN 51 WEEKS TO SEPT. 16​

* ‍EXPECT TO DELIVER A FULL YEAR PERFORMANCE IN LINE WITH BOARD‘S EXPECTATIONS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)