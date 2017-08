July 27 (Reuters) - Mitek Systems Inc

* Mitek reports record revenue in third quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.08

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.02

* Q3 revenue $11.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $11.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $44 million to $45 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mitek Systems Inc says expects to generate a non-gaap profit margin of at least 20% for fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: