BRIEF-Mitel reports June quarter results

July 27 (Reuters) - Mitel Networks Corp

* Mitel Networks reports June quarter results

* Says corp qtrly non-gaap eps $0.13

* Sees Q3 GAAP revenues $225 million to $250 million

* Mitel Networks Corp - ‍cost reduction actions initiated during June quarter are on-track​

* Sees Q3 non-gaap net income 7.0-11 pct

* Qtrly gaap revenues $238.6 million versus $260.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $244.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $232.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S