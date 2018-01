Jan 25 (Reuters) - MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS SA:

* ‍MITHRA ANNOUNCES LAST SUBJECT COMPLETES DONESTA® PHASE II STUDY​

* ‍PHASE II STUDY ON TRACK TO YIELD TOP LINE DATA LATE Q1 2018​

* ‍260 WOMEN RECRUITED, OVER 200 COMPLETED AT LEAST 12 WEEKS OF TREATMENT IN PHASE II STUDY​

* ‍12-WEEK DATA GENERATED FOR ADDITIONAL 15% OF SUBJECTS TO IMPROVE ROBUSTNESS OF ANALYSIS​