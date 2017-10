BRIEF-Mithra Pharmaceuticals' application for Tibelia marketing authorization accepted by Health Canada‍​

Oct 10 (Reuters) - MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS SA:

* MITHRA’S MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR TIBELIA ACCEPTED BY HEALTH CANADA‍​

* ‍MITHRA IS ON TRACK TO RECEIVE POTENTIAL TIBELIA® APPROVAL AS OF Q4 2018​

* MITHRA ANNOUNCED AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT FOR TIBELIA® WITH AN UNDISCLOSED CANADIAN PARTNER

* ‍CANADIAN MENOPAUSAL HEALTH MARKET IS WORTH EUR 80 MILLION WITH GROWTH POTENTIAL, OFFERING OPPORTUNITY FOR TIBELIA

* SEES ‍CANADA AS IMPORTANT CONTRIBUTOR TO GROWING REVENUES FROM TIBELIA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)