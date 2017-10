Oct 30 (Reuters) - MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS SA:

* ‍COMPLETES RECRUITMENT FOR ESTELLE® PHASE III STUDY IN US AND CANADA​

* ‍ESTELLE® PHASE III STUDY IN US/CANADA REMAINS ON TRACK TO REPORT TOP LINE DATA IN Q1 2019​

* STUDY RECRUITED 2148 WOMEN; 57% OF SUBJECTS COMPLETED OVER HALF OF 13 TREATMENT CYCLES‍​

* FIRST SUBJECT COMPLETED THE 13 CYCLE TREATMENT

* EXPECTS OUTCOME OF PHASE III TRIAL IN Q1 2019

* ‍STUDY TAKES PLACE IN AROUND 77 CENTRES ACROSS US AND CANADA, AND WILL INVOLVE SUBJECT TREATMENT FOR A PERIOD OF 12 MONTHS​