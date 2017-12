Dec 11 (Reuters) - Mithra Pharmaceuticals Sa:

* FINALIZES ESTELLE CONTRACT WITH BRAZILIAN WOMEN’S HEALTH LEADER LIBBS

* ESTELLE IS CURRENTLY IN PHASE III TRIALS IN US AND CANADA AND EUROPE AND RUSSIA

* ESTELLE TOP LINE RESULTS FOR US AND CANADA EXPECTED IN Q3 2018

* ESTELLE TOP LINE RESULTS FOR EUROPE AND RUSSIA EXPECTED IN Q1 2019 Source text: bit.ly/2kRRiIa Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)