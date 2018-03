BRIEF-Mithra Pharmaceuticals FY Net Loss At 35.0 Million Euros

March 2 (Reuters) - MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS SA:

* CASH AT DECEMBER 31 2017 WAS EUR 36.2‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 45.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 46.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 22.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REBITDA LOSS EUR 18.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 34.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS STABLE AT EUR 35.0 MILLION

* TOWARDS END OF Q1/EARLY Q2, TOP-LINE PHASE II DOSE-FINDING RESULTS FOR DONESTA ARE EXPECTED

* RESULTS OF THE FIRST PIVOTAL ESTELLE STUDY IN THE EU & RUSSIA TO BE AVAILABLE IN Q3 2018

* RESULTS OF ESTELLE STUDY IN US/CANADA PHASE III RESULTS TO BE PUBLISHED IN Q1 2019

* EUROPEAN APPROVAL CAN ALREADY BE EXPECTED IN Q2/Q3 2018 FOR MYRING

* FOR MYRING MAYNE PHARMA MAKING SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS FOR THE US APPROVAL AND LAUNCH, EXPECTED IN H1 2019