BRIEF-Mithra Pharmaceuticals signs commercial agreement with Libbs

Sept 26 (Reuters) - MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS SA:

* MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS SA - MITHRA SIGNS COMMERCIAL AGREEMENT WITH BRAZILIAN LEADER IN WOMEN’S HEALTH LIBBS FOR ESTELLE® IN BRAZIL

* ‍AGREEMENT EXPECTED TO GENERATE A EUR 20 MILLION UPFRONT MILESTONE​

* ‍EXPECTED TO GENERATE ANNUAL RECURRING REVENUES FOR DURATION OF CONTRACT​

* UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE A EUR 20 MILLION UPFRONT MILESTONE PAYMENT

* THIS PAYMENT IS HALF NON-REFUNDABLE WITH REMAINDER DEPENDING ON CERTAIN DEVELOPMENT AND REGULATORY OUTCOMES‍​

* WILL RECEIVE GUARANTEED ANNUAL RECURRING REVENUES BASED ON MINIMUM ANNUAL QUANTITIES AND BINDING FORECASTS AND 40% ROYALTIES ON NET SALES ABOVE THESE LEVELS​

* TOTAL DEAL VALUE COULD REPRESENT SEVERAL HUNDRED MILLION EUROS OF REVENUE FOR MITHRA OVER DURATION OF AGREEMENT