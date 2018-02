Feb 20 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd

* Says it offers a takeover bid for 2.6 million shares (or no less than 322,941 shares) of MARUNOUCHI HOTEL, CO.LTD., at the price of 760 yen per share, for 1.94 billion yen in total, during the period from Feb. 21 to April 18

* Payment date on April 27

* Says it will raise voting power in MARUNOUCHI HOTEL, CO.LTD. to 99.7 percent from 31.4 percent

