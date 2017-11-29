FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF- Mitsubishi Materials to transfer part of real estate business to unit and to sell unit
November 29, 2017 / 6:35 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF- Mitsubishi Materials to transfer part of real estate business to unit and to sell unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29(Reuters) - Mitsubishi Materials Corp

* Says it plans to transfer a part of real estate business to its consolidated subsidiary Mitsubishi Materials Real Estate Corporation, for 1.08 billion yen, effective Feb. 1, 2018

* Says it will sell entire shares of Mitsubishi Materials Real Estate Corporation to a group company of Fortress Investment Group LLC with undisclosed price, and transaction date on Feb. 28, 2018

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/QzfnE6 ; goo.gl/BkxH5Y

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

