Feb 27 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp:

* MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES NEW PRESIDENT AND CEO FOR NORTH AMERICA

* MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORP - EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018, FRED DIAZ WILL SUCCEED RYUJIRO KOBASHI AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF MITSUBISHI MOTORS NORTH AMERICA INC