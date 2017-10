Sept 14 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Mitsubishi Motors looks to expand its sales network in China by 40% to 300 locations during the fiscal year that ends in March - Nikkei

* Mitsubishi aims to raise global unit sales by 25% between now and fiscal 2019 to 1.25 million - Nikkei Source text:(s.nikkei.com/2wXPdz2) Further company coverage: