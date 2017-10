Oct 31 (Reuters) - Nikkei :

* Mitsubishi Motors expected to post a group operating profit of about 40 billion yen for April-Sept half - Nikkei‍​

* Mitsubishi Motors’ sales seen edging up 4% to over 900 billion yen for april-sept half - Nikkei ‍​

* Mitsubishi Motors likely to keep its full-year operating profit guidance unchanged‍​ - Nikkei