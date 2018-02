Feb 2 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc

* Says co’s unit Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp will receive 103,726 shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd. and 400,000 shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd on April 2

* Says unit will issue 89.1 million shares to the co

