July 21 (Reuters) - Mitsui & Co Ltd

* Says it plans to sell its entire 25 percent stake in UK hydro power firm First Hydro to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.

* Says First Hydro's total capacity is 2,088MW

* Says price is not disclosed

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/NwHLHX

