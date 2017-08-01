BRIEF-Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park to take out loans of 2.2 bln yen

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park Inc

* Says it will take out 700 million yen loan from The Bank of Fukuoka and 500 million yen loan from Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited, and maturity date on Nov. 6 and Dec. 4 respectively

* Interest rate of one-month TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate)+ 0.05 percent

* Says it will take out 500 million yen loan from Nippon Life Insurance Company and 500 million yen loan from The Norinchukin Bank, and maturity date on Aug. 4, 2022

*Proceeds will be used to acquire property

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/iNLPab

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)