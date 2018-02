Feb 26 (Reuters) - Mitula Group Ltd:

* INTENDS TO CONDUCT ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK FOR UP TO ABOUT 21.4 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES OF CO FOR UP TO 12 MONTHS

* FY2017 ‍TOTAL REVENUE $33.6 MILLION, UP 19.9%

* FY ‍NPAT $5.3 MILLION VERSUS $8.2 MILLION ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: