Nov 30 (Reuters) - MKS Instruments Inc:

* MKS INSTRUMENTS MAKES A VOLUNTARY $50 MILLION PREPAYMENT ON ITS TERM LOAN

* MKS INSTRUMENTS INC - ‍PREPAYMENT REDUCES OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF TERM LOAN TO $398 MILLION AS OF NOVEMBER 30, 2017​

* MKS INSTRUMENTS INC - INTEREST RATE ON TERM LOAN IS NOW LIBOR PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS DOWN FROM LIBOR PLUS 400 BASIS POINTS AT LOAN ORIGINATION