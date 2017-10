BRIEF-MKS Instruments reports Q3 earnings per share $1.38

Oct 24 (Reuters) - MKS Instruments Inc

* MKS instruments reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.56 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $1.38

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $486 million versus I/B/E/S view $476.3 million

* MKS Instruments Inc - ‍expects that revenue in Q4 of 2017 May range from $480 to $520 million​

* Q4 revenue view $465.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* MKS Instruments Inc sees Q4 ‍GAAP net income could range from $1.34 to $1.59 per diluted share and non-GAAP net earnings could range from $1.52 to $1.76 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: