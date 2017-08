Aug 9 (Reuters) - MMA Capital Management LLC:

* MMA Capital Management announces second quarter 2017 financial results and investor conference call

* Book value per share of $21.69 at June 30; an increase of $1.37 per share compared to book value per share at March 31, 2017​

* As a function of reported book value, maximum price at which co may buy back stock will adjust to $24.94

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.16 ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: