BRIEF-MMI Holdings ‍Announces Leadership Changes

Jan 16 (Reuters) - MMI Holdings Ltd:

* ‍ANNOUNCED THAT NICOLAAS KRUGER WILL BE STEPPING DOWN AS CEO OF MMI HOLDINGS WITH EFFECT FROM 15 FEBRUARY 2018​

* HILLIE MEYER HAS AGREED TO JOIN MMI ON A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT AS CEO OF MMI HOLDINGS​

* ‍JEANETTE MARAIS WILL JOIN GROUP AS A SECOND DEPUTY CEO; APPOINTMENT IS EFFECTIVE 1 MARCH 2018​

* ‍RISTO KETOLA, CURRENT CFO OF MMI HOLDINGS, HAS BEEN APPOINTED GROUP‘S FINANCIAL DIRECTOR​

* ‍GROUP IS NOW FOCUSING ON A NARROWER SET OF NEW INITIATIVES SUCH AS AFRICAN BANK JV AND ADITYA BIRLA JV​